Case of UK COVID-19 variant reported on UCF’s campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The University of Central Florida announced there has been a report of the U.K. COVID-19 variant on campus.

UCF posted on their official Twitter page that they currently have a report of one student case.

The university has enacted its contact tracing and isolation processes and is asking people to “double down and armor up” as a reminder to follow safety protocols and wear a mask.

It's time to double-down and Armor Up 😷⚔️



The UK COVID-19 variant has a strong foothold in Florida. This week, we learned that this strain is on our campus, with a report of one student case. UCF has enacted our standard contact tracing and isolation processes. — UCF 😷 (@UCF) February 12, 2021

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 981 total reported cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-variant in the United States, of which 347 are located in Florida.