Case of UK COVID-19 variant reported on UCF’s campus

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The University of Central Florida announced there has been a report of the U.K. COVID-19 variant on campus.
UCF posted on their official Twitter page that they currently have a report of one student case.
The university has enacted its contact tracing and isolation processes and is asking people to “double down and armor up” as a reminder to follow safety protocols and wear a mask.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 981 total reported cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-variant in the United States, of which 347 are located in Florida.