TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Carnival Vista crew members rescued six people Wednesday morning after their small cargo vessel capsized overnight.

The Carnival team saved six men who were stranded in the middle of the ocean near the Dominican Republic.

However, a search and rescue operation by the U.S. Coast Guard is in place for the remaining six crew members who are missing.





Carnival Vista St. Thomas

The cruise ship veered off course to save the victims after it received an emergency alert.

The crew spotted the six men on a life raft, stopped to rescue them, and brought them aboard.

The Carnival crew alerted the Coast Guard about the additional missing crew members. Officials then launched a search. The cruise ship was advised to return to its route.

The ship departed from Port Canaveral on Sunday and is now back on its regularly scheduled route.