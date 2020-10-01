Carnival still aims to cruise from Port Canaveral in November

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Carnival Cruise Line announced on Thursday that it has canceled all cruises through December, with the exception of those leaving from Port Canaveral and Miami.

A statement released by Carnival on Thursday said that following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s extension to the no-sail order for cruise ships and cruises from all U.S. home ports except Port Canaveral and Miami are canceled through December.

Carnival said it is working toward the resumption of cruises, with Port Canaveral and Miami being the first two home ports for embarkations.

While cruises out of Port Canaveral and Miami in November and December remain on the schedule, Carnival said people with reservations can cancel and get a future cruise credit or full refund.

The cruise industry shutdown has led to huge losses and job cuts in Port Canaveral.

The port’s major source of money, cruise ship revenue, is expected to drop by almost two-thirds in the next fiscal year. The port has already laid off 115 of its total workforce of 263, a 43% cut in the number of port employees. That doesn’t count the thousands of cruise ship employees out of work.

