Carnival passenger dies in fall from cruise ship balcony

MIAMI (WTVJ/NBC) – A man aboard a Carnival Cruise line ship died after he fell from a balcony to a deck below as the ship was returning to Miami on Friday.

The passenger died on the Carnival Horizon after a six-day trip to the Caribbean, a Carnival spokesperson confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

The statement said the company’s care team is continuing to provide support to the guest’s family.

Carnival also said they cooperated with law enforcement when the ship arrived back in Miami Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the Miami-Dade Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed that the man fell from a balcony to a deck below.

Medical staff aboard the ship rendered aid, but the man died from his injuries.

The director of operations of the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department told USA Today that the man died from a blunt force trauma injury and that his death was an accident.

