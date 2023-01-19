TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday a new agreement with private space company, SpaceX, to expand and enhance its internet connectivity across its global fleet.

According to an announcement from the cruise liner, the new agreement with SpaceX’s Starlink will “provide faster service, greater capacity, and more reliable Wi-Fi on a global scale.”

“For many of our guests, it has become more and more important to maintain the type of connectivity at sea that they’ve become accustomed to at home,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation.

Carnival says the Starlink system rivals other land-based connectivity experiences and “greatly advances Carnival Corporation’s focus on providing the best available Wi-Fi experience for its guests to stay connected while on vacation.”

The company added the new service would help customers better share photos and videos, stream movies and live sporting events, and enjoy other content while onboard with a “reliable connection at even faster speeds.”

“We are in the business of delivering happiness, and Starlink makes it as easy as possible for our guests to share all their great moments and memories, giving them even more joy out of their cruise vacation.”

Fleet roll-out began in December 2022 with Carnival Cruise Line and AIDA Cruises ships. The company said it plans to expand Starlink to several of its other cruise brands, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard.