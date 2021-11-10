Carnival Cruise Line returns to Tampa, announces first ship to depart

In this Monday, May 19, 2014 photo, the Carnival Cruise Lines ship Ecstasy leaves the Port of Miami as it passes Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Line is set to resume its guest operations from Tampa for the first time since the industry restarted operations in July, 2021.

The cruise liner Carnival Pride will depart on Sunday, Nov 14 from the Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal on a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise visiting the Mexican ports of Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Some cruise liners resumed sailing from Port Tampa Bay in October, bringing renewed excitement from travelers, cruise employees and local businesses alike. According to experts, the cruise industry makes up 20% of the port’s income, which translates to $7.5 million.

But the COVID-19 pandemic remains a talking point for passengers returning to sea.

As of Nov. 1, the CDC has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for cruise ship travelers, meaning the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is high. The highest level of Travel Health Notice is level 4, “Very High.”

The CDC recommends that people who are not fully vaccinated or those with an increased risk of severe illness avoid travel on cruise ships regardless of vaccination status.

“People who decide to go on a cruise should get tested 1–3 days before their trip and 3–5 days after their trip, regardless of vaccination status,” the CDC said.

For more information on CDC COVID-19 recommendations, visit the COVID-19 and Cruise Ship Travel guide.