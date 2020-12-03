Carnival cancels cruises through February

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Carnival Cruise Line announced on Thursday that it is canceling sailings through February, the latest sign that the cruise industry will not be sailing again until at least March.

Carnival said that it has canceled itineraries from Port Canaveral, Miami, and Galveston that had remained on the schedule for February.

The move means Carnival cruises will not resume at Port Canaveral until March 1, 2021, at the earliest.

Important update regarding select sailings in February 2021 and the inaugural sailing of Mardi Gras. pic.twitter.com/l4seoqaqaz — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) December 3, 2020

Carnival said it is still working on its plan for a return to sailing.

The cancellations come one day after Norwegian Cruise Line also announced it has canceled sailings through February.