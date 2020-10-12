Carnival announces more cruise cancellations going into 2021

Some of the canceled sailings include cruises from Port Canaveral, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday several sailing cancellations within the upcoming months leading up to and in 2021.

Carnival said the cancellations come as restrictions and information regarding the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve.

Below are the sailings that are now canceled:

Carnival Splendor Sailings through and including January 7, 2021

Carnival Spirit Sailings through and including May 16, 2021

Mardi Gras Sailings November 14, 2020, through and including January 30, 2021

Carnival Breeze From Ft. Lauderdale sailings November 7, 2020, through and including March 7, 2021

Carnival Imagination and Carnival Inspiration Sailings through and including April 19, 2021

Carnival Fascination Sailings through and including January 9, 2022

Carnival Sensation Sailings March 3, 2022, and March 7, 2022

Carnival Sunrise Sailings through and including October 19, 2020 Miami 7- and 8-day sailings from October 9, 2021, through and including April 30, 2022, excluding the March 5, 2022 sailing Miami 5-day sailing January 3, 2022

Carnival Radiance Sailings through and including November 1, 2020 9-, 12- and 14-day sailings from May 2, 2021, through and including April 29, 2022 5-day sailings December 23, 2021, and December 28, 2021

Carnival Paradise Sailings through and including February 22, 2021

Carnival Magic: Ft. Lauderdale and Miami sailings through and including March 6, 2021 Transatlantic & Barcelona sailings April 10, 2021, through and including May 3, 2021

Carnival Valor Sailings through and including April 24, 2021

Carnival Conquest, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Elation, and Carnival Liberty Miami and Port Canaveral sailings through and including November 30, 2020. Sailings between December 1 and December 31, 2020 from Miami and Port Canaveral have not been canceled. However, guests booked on these sailings may elect to cancel their booking any time prior to departure using this form and will receive the same offers below.

All Other Ships Sailings through and including December 31, 2020



If you are impacted by the cancellations above, Carnival is offering two options for guests.

If your cruise length is six plus days: Option 1: 100% future cruise credit*, $600 USD/$900 AUD onboard credit per stateroom

Option 2: 100% refund If your cruise length is five days or less: Option 1: 100% future cruise credit*, $300 USD/$450 AUD onboard credit per stateroom

Option 2: 100% refund

*On next cruise if booked by 5/31/21 for a sailing departing by 4/30/23

**AUD$ onboard credit applies to all guests booking Australian cruises

To pick one of the two options, click here.

For more information on the cancellations, click here.

