FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Speed was ruled as the primary factor in a crash that left five teens dead when their car ran off a curving street and landed in a southwest Florida retention pond.

Fort Myers Police Captain Shawn Yates said, “The pre-crash speed coming into the corner in the area of this crash was 70-75 mph.”

The speed limit on the narrow strip of road is 25 mph.

The accident unfolded late Sunday, killing everyone inside. Four of the teens reportedly worked together at a local Texas Roadhouse and had gotten together for dinner after work.

Preliminary findings list the cause of death for all five teens as drowning, however, three occupants also suffered blunt-force trauma injuries consistent with the crash. Authorities did not elaborate.

“There were no other vehicles involved in this crash as confirmed by surveillance cameras in the area,” Yates said, adding that the driver and owner of the vehicle was 19-year-old Jesus Salinas.

Eric Paul, 19; Jackson Eyre, 18; Amanda Ferguson, 18; and Breanna Coleman, 18 were also in the car.

“We understand that no words can fully alleviate the pain and loss experienced by the families affected in this tragedy,” Yates said. “The investigation is still and will remain active over the coming months.”