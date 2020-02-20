Car salesman gets 6+ years for stealing $3M from clients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A former salesman at a Florida Porsche dealership has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for scamming more than 30 customers out of about $3 million by creating fake sales orders for rare cars.
Court records show that 45-year-old Shiraaz Sookralli was sentenced last week in Fort Lauderdale federal court. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud.
Sookralli had been a salesman at Champion Porsche in Pompano Beach.
Prosecutors say he created a shell corporation with a similar name in 2017. He made bogus sales orders for non-existent future exotic Porsche models and took deposits from customers, which he put into the shell company’s bank account.
