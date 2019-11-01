Car fatally hits father, son on motorcycles in Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_red1126_700x3941_130448

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a father and son riding motorcycles were killed in a crash with an oncoming car in Florida.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the crash occurred late Tuesday in New Smyrna Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Kaily Blankenship was attempting to pass a pickup truck in a passing zone when she crashed head-on into 54-year-old Eric Johnson and 27-year-old Jaramis Johnson. Both men died from their injuries, and Blankenship suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against Blankenship.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar