NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a father and son riding motorcycles were killed in a crash with an oncoming car in Florida.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the crash occurred late Tuesday in New Smyrna Beach.
Florida Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Kaily Blankenship was attempting to pass a pickup truck in a passing zone when she crashed head-on into 54-year-old Eric Johnson and 27-year-old Jaramis Johnson. Both men died from their injuries, and Blankenship suffered serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending against Blankenship.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man arrested after razor blades found in Halloween baskets
- Florida man arrested for impersonating officer again, claims he’s being unfairly targeted
- Thousands lose power as severe thunderstorms sweep north
- Not out of woods yet, but winds driving California fires die
- Car fatally hits father, son on motorcycles in Florida