Car crashes into light pole, catches on fire in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver is thankfully alive after a terrifying crash was caught on camera in West Palm Beach.

Video released by the West Palm Beach Police Department shows the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Several officers were parked on the side of the road when a white car could be seen speeding around the curve.

As the car passes police, it smashes head-on into a light pole and bursts into flames.

The video shows officers responding to the wreck and later getting the driver, whose name has not been released, away from the crash.

“Thankfully everyone is fine. This vehicle missed several officers who were standing nearby!,” police posted on their Facebook page with the video.

