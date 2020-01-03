Car crashes into hotel pool in West Palm Beach

(WPTV) – A car crashed into a hotel pool in South Florida Friday afternoon.
The vehicle went into a pool at a Holiday Inn Express in West Palm Beach.
Investigators said there were no injuries. The driver and passenger were able to escape the car.
Police said the driver accidentally backed into the pool.
The car could be seen sitting at the bottom of the pool with its trunk open.
