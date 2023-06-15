CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been almost a month, but Captain Morgan is back home!

On May 19, a man stole a Captain Morgan statue from Beach Discount Liquors in Charlotte County, Florida.

After surveillance footage captured the man lifting the large statue and loading it into the back of his truck, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the culprit who had his “K9 first mate” with him.

Although it’s unclear if the original state was ever located, the Captain Morgan team said they knew they had to help get the captain back home.

In an email, the Captain Morgan team said the liquor store has an even bigger statue now!

“We know Captain Morgan is a hot commodity in Florida, but were shocked to hear that someone would do such a horrible thing, especially with a pup as their co-conspirator,” the team said.

Beach Discount Liquors’ new statue stands at a whopping 8 feet tall. The Captain Morgan team joked that a “much bigger” truck to try to swipe the statue again.

“Someone’s going to need a much bigger pickup truck to try to swipe the Captain again… but we won’t tell them that the Captain Morgan team included a tracker to keep tabs on the statue this time around😉,” the Captain Morgan team added.