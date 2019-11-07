Cape Coral couple arrested for malnourishing 4 kids, killing toddler

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – A Southwest Florida couple has been arrested after their children were found malnourished, resulting in the death of one them.

Police say Ryan O’Leary, 30 and Sheila O’Leary, 35, were arrested Wednesday night and charged with aggravated manslaughter of their 18-month-old child, who died from malnutrition in their care.

According to police, the child had died in the family’s Cape Coral home back on Sept. 27, which started an investigation.

The state said the couple has four kids, all of which are Sheila’s biological children, ages 18 months, 3, 5 and 11. After they were found malnourished, the siblings were immediately removed from the home by the Department of Children and Families for their safety.

The 11-year-old child is with her biological father in Virginia.

Both Ryan and Sheila received a $250,000 bond and cannot have contact with any of the children.

