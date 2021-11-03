Canadian snowbirds filling up Florida RV parks as land border reopens

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WESH) — Restrictions for Canadian travelers by land are set to end this month, meaning many of our snowbirds will be on their way back.

The office manager at Ponderosa RV Park in Kissimmee, Cari Jordan, said they’re getting so busy, they’re having to turn people away.

“Unfortunately I turn probably 20 to 30 reservations away a day right now. It’s unbelievable,” Jordan said.

Some snowbirds, she said, book year-round to make sure they have their spot for the holidays. December, January, and February are traditionally busy, but this year, November is too.

The Canadian border opening up to land travel next week is playing a role.

“I guess they’re opening the border on the 8th, they’ll be down here on the ninth or tenth,” Jordan said.

Other snowbirds are visiting from northern parts of the U.S. and some from overseas, but this year, if they haven’t already booked, they likely won’t be able to stay at Ponderosa or any of the other parks that are already full.