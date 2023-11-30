TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — I’ll take it to-go!

People love selections of alcohol at their favorite restaurants. Many offer deals on BOGO drinks, begging the question, can I take the second one to-go?

In July 2021, a Florida law made to-go alcohol sales permanent with Senate Bill No. 148, which states that establishments can sell or deliver certain alcoholic drinks under certain circumstances.

An alcoholic drink “must be placed in a container securely sealed by the licensee or its employees with an unbroken seal that prevents the beverage from being immediately consumed.” That drink must also be placed in a bag or container that is visibly transparent, to know if the container is opened or tampered with, along with a dated receipt.

When transporting alcoholic drinks in your car, a drink that’s not in a sealed container must be placed in a locked compartment or trunk, or the area behind the last upright seat.

The bill states the purchase of alcohol must be accompanied by the sale of food in the same order. The purchase of food and non-alcoholic drinks must be at least 40% of the total charge for the order.

The vendor must also be licensed as a public food service establishment and not sell alcohol beyond food-serving hours, or after midnight, whichever comes first.

If you bought a bottle of wine from a restaurant that’s been opened, you can take it home, but there are rules to follow.

“If transported in a motor vehicle, the container with the resealed bottle of wine must be placed in a locked glove compartment, a locked trunk, or the area behind the last upright seat of a motor vehicle that is not equipped with a trunk,” the statute says.

A partially consumed wine bottle is allowed to be taken home if it’s accompanied by a purchased and consumed full-course meal consisting of an entreé, salad or vegetable, drink, and bread.

The bill prohibits the sale of bottles of distilled spirits for to-go consumption.

Open containers in cars are still prohibited. And of course, you must be 21 years or older to drink in the United States.