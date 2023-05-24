TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The only thing stopping Gov. Ron DeSantis from running for president is himself.

A sweeping election reform bill that includes a so-called “Resign to Run” provision now awaits the governor’s signature. The provision would allow DeSantis to run for president while still carrying out his duties as Florida’s governor.

“Any person seeking the office of President or Vice President of the United States is not subject to the requirements of Chapter 99,” the bill states.

The larger legislative package includes several changes to state election practices. If signed, it would let political organizations report financial information less often and increase the rate at which local election officials have to remove dead and eligible voters from voter rolls.

The provision was expected, but its potential passage coincides with DeSantis expected presidential run announcement. The governor is widely expected to announce his run during a Twitter Spaces discussion with CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday.

Musk and DeSantis are expected to host the event on Twitter’s audio-only platform at 6 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by tech entrepreneur and DeSantis supporter, David Sacks.

In order to officially file to run for office, DeSantis would first need to sign the bill into law. It would take effect immediately.