TAMARAC, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida homeowner caught a porch pirate in action after she decided to steal the owner’s mail all on candid camera, deputies said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 23, a woman wearing an AD/DC shirt was spotted driving through a neighborhood on Northwest 26th Terrace in Tamarac.

Video surveillance caught the woman passing the victim’s home before reversing right in front of it.

After parking her car, the woman was seen leaving the blue sedan, walking to the porch, and taking the mail out of the homeowner’s mail before stealing a package as well.

Deputies said the woman then put the items in the back seat before leaving the scene of the crime.

“The thief is described as a female with brown hair, between 20 and 30 years of age, with a thin build, weighing approximately 120 to 140 pounds,” the sheriff’s office said. “According to investigators, the subject appears to have multiple tattoos that were observed via the camera footage. Tattoos are seen on her right ankle and on both of her thighs, arms and forearms. Detectives identified one of the tattoos as an hourglass on the subject’s right thigh.”

If you recognize the woman, call BSO Tamarac District Detective Sophie Riggs at 954-247-6033.