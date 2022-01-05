Camel euthanized at Zoo Miami after battle with degenerative joint disease

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

MIAMI (WFLA) – A 16-year-old male Domedary camel was euthanized at Zoo Miami on Tuesday after a battle with degenerative joint disease.

Zoo officials made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the camel, named “Fluffy,” was receiving a variety of treatments, including pain management medications and laser therapy.

“Though those treatments were able to provide Fluffy with some comfort and a good quality of life for an extended period of time, the progression of the disease had gotten to a point where all available treatment options had been exhausted and his quality of life could no longer be maintained,” a statement from the zoo said.

  • (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)
  • (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)
  • (Courtesy: Zoo Miami)

A decision was made between the Animal Health and Animal Science teams to humanely euthanize Fluffy to prevent further suffering.

Fluffy was part of the Interactive Programs department at Zoo Miami and often had interactions with guests in the zoo’s camel feeding program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss