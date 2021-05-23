Bystanders save man from drowning at Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bystanders at a Florida beach saved a man from drowning.

Authorities said Sunday that the 22-year-old man went into the water alone on Daytona Beach before the lifeguard tower opened.

Capt. A.J. Miller, a spokesman for Volusia County Beach Safety, says witnesses saw the man struggle in the surf and go under the water. The bystanders brought the man to shore and began CPR before paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital. Miller says the man is alive.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville warned that the rip current risk was high on Sunday.