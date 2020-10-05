Businesses fear cost of Florida county football game booze ban

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 29, 2004 file photo, a bartender serves two mugs of beer at a tavern in Montpelier, Vt. College-age drinkers average nine drinks when they get drunk, government health officials said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. That surprising statistic is part of a new report highlighting the dangers of binge drinking, […]

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Business owners in coastal Georgia say they fear the revenue impact of an alcohol ban on the weekend of the Florida-Georgia college football game in nearby Jacksonville, Florida.

Glynn County commissioners on Thursday banned alcohol on the beaches of St. Simons Island on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, saying they were worried in part about COVID-19 transmission.

Some commissioners have long disdained the party scene dubbed “frat beach” that overtakes parts of the resort island on that weekend.

Heather Hardman tells The Brunswick News that her restaurant, Beachcomber BBQ & Grill, could lose a third of its normal business that weekend.

