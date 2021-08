FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BUSHNELL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Bushnell Walmart will be closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a cleaning crew to sanitize the store, according to Walmart Corporate Affairs.

A release states that the store is temporarily closing as part of a company-wide program in response to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases across the country. After the store is cleaned and restocked, Walmart will continue requiring masks and health assessments for associates.

The store is expected to reopen Thursday at 6 a.m.