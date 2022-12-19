ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Orlando Police Department said it is investigating a burglary at a GameStop that happened early Monday morning.

Police said at around 3 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the GameStop on 2907 E Colonial Drive on a burglary call.

According to the department, unknown suspects broke into the store by driving an SUV into it. A photo from the scene showed the SUV in the middle of the GameStop, surrounded by broken glass.

If you know anything about this crash, call OPD at 321-235-5300.