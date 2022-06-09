HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A confrontation at south Florida Burger King ended in controversy after an employee threw drinks at customers going through the drive-thru.

It was all caught on video that was obtained by NBC 6.

According to NBC Miami, it all started Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. when Melody Gomez and her boyfriend Elier were waiting for their food in the drive-thru at a Hallandale Beach Burger King.

The couple was reportedly arguing with the employee over some missing drinks from their order.

“If you was missing a Coke you should’ve said when you was sitting here,” the employee said to the customer in the video obtained by NBC Miami.

“I told you,” the customer responds.

At some point while waiting for the drinks, an employee threw two drinks at them from the drive-thru window. Gomez told NBC 6 the employee later threw a slushy at her, hitting her in the face.

Before their own confrontation, the couple recorded video of the same Burger King employee getting into an argument with another customer who walked up to the window to get his order.

When Elier posted the video online, NBC 6 reported people pointed out that he along with others in the car used racial slurs when arguing with the employee.

“As you can tell in my other videos, I use it as an expression, not as a racist or trying to offend someone,” Elier told NBC Miami.

The employee reportedly claimed someone in the car threw a packet of ketchup at him first.

Police did respond to the restaurant, but there is no investigation and no charges are being pursued, according to NBC 6.

Burger King gave a statement to the NBC station which reads in part:

“We are working with the franchisee to better understand what took place at this location and what steps need to be taken as a result.”