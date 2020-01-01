Bull wrangled after taking stroll on Florida roadway

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) — Drivers in Apopka weren’t just dealing with cars on the roadway Tuesday morning, but livestock, as well.

Steven James captured video as a bull made its way through traffic on Maitland Boulevard.

Photos and videos showed the bull and possibly a second cow along the 414 near Apopka.

Another viewer sent WESH 2 News a video of the bull trotting from Wekiva High School down Hiawassee Road to the 414.

Eventually, the bovine tried to hide out in some shrubbery along the on-ramp heading west but from the chopper, WESH 2 spotted some experienced wranglers get a rope on him, and with the right combination of persuasive techniques, safely get him into a livestock trailer.

Police and deputies have not said where the bull came from or who eventually wrangled him

