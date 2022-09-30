TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There is total destruction any way you look in Bonita Springs, including boats lifted from docks and looking as if they are “parked” on dry land.

The entryway to Fort Myers Beach is currently blocked and Lee County sheriff’s deputies are only letting resident there, but sight-seers are blocking first responders.

Pasco County deputies are in the county to help, but even they had a difficult time getting there.

Dick Roundtree manages the Hickory Bay Boathouse, where many of the boats are a total loss.

“Oh it’s a great loss. Every lift here was full before the storm and you see there’s just a handful of boats left on it,” he said.

The boathouse has not yet began cleaning up, but boat owners are going to see the damage for themselves and for some, it’s not easy to take.

One man who has lived there his entire life said the damage is overwhelming, and was hesitant to even give his name, Ian, to News Channel 8’s Jeff Patterson. He said it’s hard to say right now because Ian has changed the places he’s most familiar with.

“There’s favorite places that you have memories at, with friends and family that you see pictures of and there’s nothing but a foundation there anymore… this area will be forever changed,” he said.