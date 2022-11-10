TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beach ocean safety building Daytona Beach Shores partially collapsed on Wednesday morning due to impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said, sharing a video of the damage.

Gusty winds from Nicole’s outer bands and rough surf appear to have caused the structure to topple ahead of the storm’s landfall.

According to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, dozens of buildings on the beach side had serious structural issues, which is why mandatory evacuations were in place.

“With this storm surge coming in here, and the high winds, we are fearful that several of those buildings will collapse,” Chitwood said Wednesday, ahead of the storm’s landfall. “We cannot have people out and about if that were to happen.”

Nicole made landfall Thursday morning just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane, then quickly weakened to a tropical storm.

The storm is forecast to weaken further as it moves across central and northern Florida into Georgia. It will likely become a tropical depression over Georgia on Thursday.

It is still bringing windy conditions and storm surge to Florida as of this writing.