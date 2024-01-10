MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Buffalo Bills fan was gunned down near Hard Rock Stadium after Sunday night’s Bills-Dolphins game.

According to WTVJ, the shooting happened just before midnight Sunday at a parking lot in the 19400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, across the street from the stadium.

Miami Gardens police said 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs and friends were walking to their car after the game. Investigators said Isaacs got into an argument with a Honda Accord Driver who was allegedly driving erratically and struck a pedestrian.

Officers said the driver exited his car and fired several rounds. Isaacs was struck and killed. The shooter fled the scene.

On Monday, the suspect’s vehicle was found in Palm Beach County. Police said a suspect has been identified but they have not released any information about them.

Isaacs’ mother spoke with WTVJ Tuesday and said her son’s last words to her were “I love you, mom.”

“I wouldn’t wish this on any mom,” Susan Isaacs said. “This was totally senseless. It was a game that’s supposed to be fun and it turned tragic.”

Isaac’s family is working to bring him home after he was visiting Miami for the football game. Family members told WTVJ that Isaacs was from Ontario and was a member of the Native American community of Six Nations.

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill replied to a post about Isaacs’ killing Tuesday on X, saying “football suppose to bring us together not divide us remember that part.”