TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a Bud Light semi-truck in Apopka around 6 a.m. on Friday, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the Bud Light truck was making a left turn onto Boy Scout Boulevard when a Chevy Malibu driver ran a red light.

The Chevy allegedly struck the side of the semi-truck, scattering a load of beer cans onto the roadway.

The driver of the Chevy was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.