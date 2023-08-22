TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buc-ee’s may be eyeing its fourth Florida location.

There has not been an official announcement yet, but records show that a new Buc-ee’s location could be in the works.

According to St. Lucie County public records, a 73,000-square-foot travel center could be built on 33 acres of undeveloped land southeast of Interstate 95 and Indrio Road in Fort Pierce.

The travel center will include retail space, 733 parking spaces, 120 fueling stations and 20 EV charging stations. Records show that a pre-application meeting was filed with the county on June 14 and is in review.

Benjamin Balcer, a member of the Planning and Development Services Department, told the TCPalm that the county hosted a pre-application meeting on July 27.

TCPalm reported that the name “Buc-ee’s” was not mentioned in the meeting, however, Balcer said, “it was understood at the meeting what it was.”

Balcer told TCPalm that if a formal application is submitted, public hearings before the Planning and Zoning Commission and the County Commission would occur.

A Buc-ee’s spokesperson told News Channel 8 that they have not gotten any details on the possible location yet.

Buc-ee’s currently has locations in St. Augustine and Daytona Beach.

The “world’s largest” Buc-ee’s will be built near Interstate 75 and Northwest 49th Street in Marion County. It will consist of an 80,000-square-foot travel center, supporting 120 fuel pumps with more than 720 parking spots for visitors, officials said.

Buc-ee’s is best known for its massive stores, fuel pumps, clean restrooms, jerky, branded clothing and Texas-style brisket sandwiches.