TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buc-ee’s is expanding one of its Florida locations to include a car wash.

The massive gas station and convenience store known for its “beaver nuggets” and Texas-style brisket sandwiches is building a new car wash next to its Daytona Beach store.

According to the Volusia County Property Appraiser, the new car wash will be built at 1610 Technology Boulevard.

Jeff Nadalo, general counsel for Buc-ee’s Ltd., told the Daytona Beach News-Journal that the car wash will open in the next eight to 10 months.

Nadalo said customers can pick from two car wash options: a “basic” wash that costs $13 or a “works” wash for $16.

“Currently we expect the hours of operation to be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. While no fuel purchase is required to buy a car wash, if a customer purchases the ‘Works’ car wash, he will be able to receive a fuel discount of 20 cents per gallon. … Customers will remain in their vehicles during the car wash,” Nadalo told the news outlet.

Buc-ee’s also has a location in St. Augustine. The company did not say if it has plans to add a car wash to that location.

In 2025, the company will open the “world’s largest” Buc-ee’s. It will be located just east of I-75 near Highway 326 in Ocala and will reportedly include an 80,000-square-foot travel center with more than 100 gas pumps.