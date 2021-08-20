Bryan Pata murder: Ex-Miami Hurricanes player arrested in teammate’s 2006 death

  • FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2006, file photo, Bryan Pata's family hold up his jersey at the beginning of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Boston College at the Orange Bowl in Miami. Rashaun Jones, 35, of Lake City, a former University of Miami football player was arrested Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata. Pata, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, was shot several times outside of his Kendall, Fla., apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)
  • FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2004, file photo, Miami's Bryan Pata sacks Wake Forest quarterback Cory Randolph in the first half of an college football game in Miami. Rashaun Jones, 35, of Lake City, a former University of Miami football player was arrested Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata. Pata, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, was shot several times outside of his Kendall, Fla., apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2004, file photo, Miami's Rashaun Jones, center, celebrate after the team's 41-38 win over Louisville in an NCAA college football game at the Orange Bowl in Miami. The former University of Miami football player was arrested Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata. Pata, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, was shot several times outside of his Kendall, Fla., apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. ((Jared Lazarus/Miami Herald via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2006, file photo, Miami players, including Rashaun Jones (38) at left, pay their respects as they gather around a mural of teammate Bryan Pata after an NCAA college football game against Boston College in Miami. Jones was arrested Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata. Pata, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, was shot several times outside of his Kendall, Fla., apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — A former University of Miami football player has been arrested in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.

Miami-Dade police say 35-year-old Rashaun Jones was arrested Thursday in Marion County on a first-degree murder warrant by Miami-Dade police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators said they learned through numerous interviews that Pata and Jones had experienced confrontations before the shooting.

Pata was a 22-year-old defensive lineman who was shot several times outside of his Kendall apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006.

Jones was being held in Marion County, awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade.

