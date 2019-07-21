Broward Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in an early morning crash in Deerfield Beach, according to reports.

The Sun-Sentinel reports the crash occurred at Southwest 10th Street and Military Trail at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the BSO vehicle crashed with a Toyota Tundra.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported both drivers to Broward Health North where the deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Tundra has been hospitalized but is in stable condition.

This morning our hearts are heavy. The Broward Sheriff’s Office family is grieving the loss of a #BSO deputy who died after being involved in an on-duty crash early Sunday morning. We ask for thoughts and prayers. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 21, 2019

According to WTVJ, the deputy was with BSO for about a year and four months in the Deerfield Beach district.

The names of both drivers are currently being withheld at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.