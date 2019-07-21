Broward Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash in Deerfield Beach

Live Now
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in an early morning crash in Deerfield Beach, according to reports.

The Sun-Sentinel reports the crash occurred at Southwest 10th Street and Military Trail at about 3 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office says the BSO vehicle crashed with a Toyota Tundra.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported both drivers to Broward Health North where the deputy was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Tundra has been hospitalized but is in stable condition.

According to WTVJ, the deputy was with BSO for about a year and four months in the Deerfield Beach district.

The names of both drivers are currently being withheld at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

