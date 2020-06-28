Broward County to close beaches for Fourth of July weekend

Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Broward County mayors announced Sunday the closure of beaches for the Fourth of the July weekend due to concerns of coronavirus.

City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis announced Fort Lauderdale Beach will be closed from July 3 to July 5. Trantalis mentioned the county will be making another announcement on Monday regarding the closures.

“We feel we will not be able to provide the necessary safe environment everyone is entitled to enjoy when they come to our beaches,” Trantalis said.

The announcement comes just two days after Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced all county beaches will be closed over the Fourth of July weekend.

“As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk,” Gimenez said in a statement.

As part of an order signed by Gimenez, it will also ban gatherings and parades of more than 50 people through the county from July 3 to 7.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Broward County has reported 14,620 total cases and 382 total deaths since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19.

