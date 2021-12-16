Brother to accept degree from UF for sister who died weeks before graduation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A University of Florida student who became paralyzed below the waist and lost vision in one eye from a rare and incurable blood disease died just weeks before graduation. But she managed to finish her degree.

So, her brother plans to walk in her place during a graduation ceremony Friday.

Mariel White’s brother, Weston White, will accept his sister’s degree in sports management and journalism while about two dozen family members watch.

UF President Kent Fuchs also plans to honor her during the commencement speech.

White was diagnosed in 2017 with the rare vascular disease while she was a UF sophomore.