British real estate agent shot dead near home she was showing in Florida, neighbors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 51-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a British woman who owned a real estate brokerage in Florida, WSVN reported.

Coral Springs police responded to a 911 call about a shooting Thursday afternoon, and found 40-year-old Sara Trost of Parkland in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“Despite immediate medical treatment, the driver succumbed to her injuries on scene and was pronounced dead,” the police report said.

Trost, a mother of one, owned and operated a discount real estate brokerage in Coral Springs. Neighbors told WSVN she had been showing a home nearby.

Police said Raymond W. Reese was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting. Arrest records show he’s being held at a Palm Beach County jail without bond.

Police told WSVN they’re looking into whether the shooting was connected to an earlier dispute involving a landlord and their former tenant.

“The house is a rental, and it looked to me, yesterday, that it was empty,” neighbor Donna Smith told the news station. “I did not know this but apparently there was an eviction, and there’s a story behind all this, but we just don’t know right now. I’m devastated. It’s just so shocking and very upsetting especially this time of year.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Detective Brian Koenig at 954-346-1229 or BKoenig@coralsprings.org.