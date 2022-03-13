Brightline train strikes, kills man in Hollywood, Florida

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, a Brightline passenger train passes by in Oakland Park, Fla. Authorities say a Brightline train killed a man who walked onto the tracks, raising the toll of deaths since the Florida higher-speed passenger trains resumed operations. The Palm Beach Post reported that police in Delray Beach said the man stepped in front of the moving train, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 and believed it was a suicide. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said a higher-speed train struck and killed a pedestrian in South Florida.

News outlets said police in Hollywood, Florida are investigating the death that happened late Saturday evening. The collision happened only a short distance from a homeless shelter.

Brightline has the worst fatality rate in the nation, according to an ongoing Associated Press analysis of Federal Railroad Administration data.

Its trains have fatally struck 59 people since beginning test runs in 2017. Central Florida’s SunRail has the second-worst rate among railroads that operate at least 100,000 miles annually.

More than 800 railroads operate in the U.S.