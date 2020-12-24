Brightline eyes 2023 for start of Disney service

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – The private passenger-rail service Brightline says it is aiming to begin service at its planned Disney Springs station in the second half of 2023.

The company said in its November monthly ridership report that it anticipates starting revenue service at the station at Disney Springs in the second half of 2023, subject to right of way acquisition, permitting, final design and engineering.

Brightline announced an agreement last month with Walt Disney World to build a station at Disney Springs as part of expansion plans from South Florida to Central Florida.

Brightline is working on a $2.7 billion expansion of its service from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport that is expected to be completed in 2022.

The company is also eyeing a station in Tampa that would also connect to the Disney Springs station.

“The Station at Disney Springs will provide a fast, convenient and enjoyable alternative to driving or flying for the millions of trips made by guests traveling between South Florida and Orlando to visit the Walt Disney World Resort each year,” Brightline said of the station in its monthly ridership report.