ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Brightline announced that it has doubled its routes between Orlando and Miami.

Starting Monday, Oct. 9, the train service will begin running 30 trains daily, with 15 daily departures from Miami and Orlando.

The first train will leave Orlando at 4:38 a.m., arriving in Miami at 8:11 a.m. The final train will leave Orlando at 8:54 p.m. In Miami, the first train leaves at 6:41 a.m. and arrives in Orlando at 10:19 a.m. Miami’s last train to Orlando will depart at 9:41 p.m.

Brightline said additional early morning and late night trains will operate between its five South Florida stations.

Tickets start at $158 for round-trip tickets. A trip between Miami and Orlando will take 3.5 hours, about 30 minutes less than the average drive.

For ticket information, visit Brightline’s website.