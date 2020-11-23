Brightline, Disney reach deal to build high-speed rail station at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) – Brightline and Walt Disney World Resort announced Monday that they have entered into an agreement to build a train station at Disney Springs.

The Brightline station will add a new travel option between Walt Disney World and Orlando International Airport.

It will also connect guests from Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach and planned stations in Aventura, Boca Raton and Port Miami, Brightline officials said.

Brightline’s expansion from West Palm Beach to the Orlando International Airport is slated to be completed in 2022.

The agreement is conditioned upon Brightline’s satisfaction of certain obligations, including obtaining all necessary government approvals.

It’s unclear when construction on the project could begin.

“Brightline will offer a car-free connection to the millions of visitors from around the state and the world who plan to make Walt Disney World Resort part of their vacation plans,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this.”

“We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

In 2018, Brightline was awarded the right to execute lease agreements with Florida Department of Transportation and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect Orlando International Airport and Tampa.