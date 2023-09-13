ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Brightline announced that service to Orlando will begin next week.

The intercity rail will connect Orlando and South Florida. Trains will begin servicing Orlando International Airport on Sept. 22.

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” shared Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

For a limited time, Brightline said it is offering one-way SMART fares starting at at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. If you are traveling in a group of four or more, the company said you can save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares.

If you are interested in the PREMIUM fares, they start at $149. The first-class experience includes a PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

For more information, visit Brightline’s website.