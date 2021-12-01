Bright Futures scholarship recipient wins $5M scratch-off prize

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Florida Lottery

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Bright Futures Scholarship recipient is $5 million richer after she hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Reshena Clark, 29, of Hollywood, won the $5 million prize in the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000, according to a news release.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Clark told the Lottery that she wants to continue pursuing a career in nursing.

“I feel like I’ve won the Florida Lottery twice now,” she said. “The Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship is the reason I was able to attend college in the first place. Now that I’ve won as a player, I feel like everything has come full circle.”

Clark purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 1515 North Main Street in Gainesville. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss