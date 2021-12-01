Bright Futures scholarship recipient wins $5M scratch-off prize

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Bright Futures Scholarship recipient is $5 million richer after she hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game

Reshena Clark, 29, of Hollywood, won the $5 million prize in the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000, according to a news release.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Clark told the Lottery that she wants to continue pursuing a career in nursing.

“I feel like I’ve won the Florida Lottery twice now,” she said. “The Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship is the reason I was able to attend college in the first place. Now that I’ve won as a player, I feel like everything has come full circle.”

Clark purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 1515 North Main Street in Gainesville. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.