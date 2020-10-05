Bridge damaged by barges during Hurricane Sally won’t reopen for 6 months in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP/WKRG) — A bridge in the Florida Panhandle that was damaged last month when construction barges broke lose and crashed into the structure during Hurricane Sally won’t be reopened for another six months.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said last week that repairs to the Pensacola Bay Bridge are expected to take a half year.

The bridge’s closure has created financial hardship for local businesses and added significant driving time to the commutes of residents in the Pensacola area.

Five sections of the bridge will have to be completely replaced, and two sections will have to be partially replaced.

The bridge connects Pensacola and Gulf Breeze.

