Brianna Williams moved from hospital to jail

Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Brianna Williams, the mother of missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams, has been moved from the hospital to the Duval County jail.

Williams was hospitalized after an apparent overdose earlier this month.

Williams has been arrested and charged with child neglect and providing false statements to police in the disappearance of Taylor.

Police are awaiting the identification of human remains uncovered during the search for Taylor.

Williams is being held on a one-million-dollar bond.

