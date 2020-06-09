Brevard sheriff suspends lieutenant over controversial Facebook post

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced on Tuesday that he has suspended a lieutenant who made controversial posts on the Brevard County FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Facebook page.

In the two now-deleted weekend posts Brevard County Sheriff’s Lt. Bert Gamin wrote: “Hey Buffalo 57 and Atlanta 6 we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences. Plus, we got your back!”

“Buffalo 57” appears to refer to the 57 police officers in Buffalo, New York, who resigned from the force’s emergency response team following the suspension of two officers who were captured on video pushing a 75-year-old protester to the ground.

While “Atlanta 6” refers to the six Atlanta police officers who were booked, five on felony charges, after being accused of using excessive force on two black college students who were leaving a protest in their car.

The second post is to the Minneapolis officers: “Minneapolis officers we WILL NOT disband our LE agencies or give in. we are hiring in Florida. Lower taxes, no spineless leadership, no conflicting orders or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences. Plus, we got your back!”

Gamin, the president of the Brevard County Fraternal Order of Police made a post on Monday stating the first post was “in poor taste and did not reflect the sentiment that I was trying to convey, nor that of the FOP.” Gamin added “In my recent FB post, I let my emotions and frustration get the better of me as a result of all the continually negative media portrayals of law enforcement. My intent was to respond to some of the negative messaging and offer a supportive message to all the men and women in law enforcement. Clearly, I failed doing so.”

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a news conference on Tuesday to announce that he’s suspended Gamin.

Ivey said he was outraged over the Facebook posts and he is currently looking into what the next steps are.