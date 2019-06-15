Brevard County deputies locate missing teen

TAMPA (WFLA) – UPDATE: The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has located 12-year-old Everett and he has been found safe.

Brevard county deputies need the public’s help locating a missing and endangered teen.

12-year-old Everett Gould III of Merritt Island was last seen Friday at around 4:30 p.m. when he left to go for a bike ride on his purple in color, ten-speed bicycle.

Everett does not like crowds and suffers from an emotional and behavioral disorder and is listed as a missing/endangered juvenile.

Everett is 5’3”, weighing 102 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts

Anyone with information on Everett is asked to call 321-633-7162