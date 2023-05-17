LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — There was nothing enchanting about a skirmish that broke out between two families at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Monday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told WFLA.com that a family was taking pictures at a 50th Anniversary sign near the entrance of Magic Kingdom around 2:30 p.m. when a second, larger family entered the park.

Authorities say the larger family stood in the same place where the first family was posing. When asked to move, a member of the larger family punched a member of the first family in the face prompting a brawl.

A video that appears to show the fight captured one man pummeling another man who is thrown to the ground by several others. Two children accompanied by adults watch close by.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was treated at the scene but did not wish to press charges.

Two members of the suspect family were trespassed from the property.