(NBC News) — Travelers clashed with police after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport Monday night, authorities said. Two people were taken into custody.

Mayfrer Gregorio Serranopaca and Alberto Yanez Suarez. (Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

The scuffle broke out after police were called to gate H8 shortly after 6:30 p.m. over a disturbance surrounding a delayed charter flight, the Miami-Dade Police Department told NBC Miami.

Officers found an “unruly passenger” who appeared to have taken the keys to an airport golf cart and was refusing to let a worker leave, police said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.