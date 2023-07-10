TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A “brazen” Florida kidnapping suspect is behind bars after he was defeated by a quick-thinking 6-year-old girl, police said.

Police were called to an apartment complex in Miami Thursday where a kidnapping attempt had reportedly unfolded around 8 p.m.

Authorities said a 6-year-old girl was playing on the playground with her other siblings when they noticed a white Range Rover Velar park near their apartment. As the girl’s siblings went inside, she sat on the back stairway of her apartment.

That’s when police said 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas rushed over, grabbed the girl by her arm, and tried to pull her away. When met with resistance, Venegas picked the girl up and began to carry her away.

In an attempt to fight back, the girl dug her teeth into Venegas’ arm, causing him to drop her. Venegas then slapped her and ran back to his car, police added.

“This is extremely disturbing that the suspect would actually do something like this,” Miami Police spokesperson Officer Kiara Delva, told WPLG.

“This little girl fought for her life,” Delva added. ”We’re thankful that she did enough to save her life.”

Authorities tracked Venegas’ SUV back to his home in North Miami where he was arrested on charges of kidnapping and child abuse.

“We’re quite concerned because, obviously, this subject is quite brazen that he would do something like this in a community where there’s many other people around that could have saw exactly what occurred.” Delva said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.